Central Mall to Reopen Wednesday

The Central Mall will reopen on Wednesday.

According to the mall, they will have limited hours, Monday to Saturday 11am – 7pm and Sundays 12pm – 6pm.

Entrance doors will open one hour prior to the mall opening.

They say the safety and health of guests, employees, and community is always their top priority. The Central Mall will continue to follow the CDC recommendations.

Individual stores reopening:

Carlos O’Kelly’s

Express Your Cell

Hibbett Sports

Jo-Ann Fabric and Craft Store

L&L Advisors

Riddle’s Jewelry

Roberts Cowboy

Simple Pure CBD

Tradehome Shoes

Several stores have elected to remain closed at this time.

Mall walking will be allowed. The play area & food court will be closed.