Central Mall to Reopen Wednesday

Todd PittengerMay 5, 2020

The Central Mall will reopen on Wednesday.

According to the mall, they will have limited hours, Monday to Saturday 11am – 7pm and Sundays 12pm – 6pm.

Entrance doors will open one hour prior to the mall opening.

They say the safety and health of guests, employees, and community is always their top priority. The Central Mall will continue to follow the CDC recommendations.

Individual stores reopening:

  • Carlos O’Kelly’s
  • Express Your Cell
  • Hibbett Sports
  • Jo-Ann Fabric and Craft Store
  • L&L Advisors
  • Riddle’s Jewelry
  • Roberts Cowboy
  • Simple Pure CBD
  • Tradehome Shoes

Several stores have elected to remain closed at this time.

Mall walking will be allowed. The play area & food court will be closed.

