Central Kansas Outdoors – 7/25

Pat StrathmanJuly 24, 2020

Join outdoor expert Bob Roberts on Saturday mornings on 1150 KSAL for the latest edition of Central Kansas Outdoors.

Hunting seasons are just around the corner and Dove season will start September 1.

Doves offer a real challenge for shot gunners and these game birds are great table fare.

Blue green algae is on some lakes and best be careful and limit exposure to your skin.

Fish fillets are ok for eating as long as you wash them.

Check back next week for the newest edition of Central Kansas Outdoors with Bob Roberts.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020.

