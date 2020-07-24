Central Kansas Outdoors – 7/25

Join outdoor expert Bob Roberts on Saturday mornings on 1150 KSAL for the latest edition of Central Kansas Outdoors.

Hunting seasons are just around the corner and Dove season will start September 1.

Doves offer a real challenge for shot gunners and these game birds are great table fare.

Blue green algae is on some lakes and best be careful and limit exposure to your skin.

Fish fillets are ok for eating as long as you wash them.

