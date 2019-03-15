Central Kansas Outdoors 3-15

Join outdoor expert Bob Roberts on Saturday mornings on 1150 KSAL for the latest edition of Central Kansas Outdoors.

Bob Roberts talks about open water and that means fishing for Walleyes and Saugeyes at our lakes and reservoirs.

The day length is right for the ‘eyes’ to be in the spawning areas but the water is not warmth enough for actual spawning activity.

Now through the first week of April should be good fishing for the ‘eyes’.

House Bill 2167 dealing with reselling Deer permits will not make it out of the Senate according to sources.

