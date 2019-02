Join outdoor expert Bob Roberts on Saturday mornings on 1150 KSAL for the latest edition of Central Kansas Outdoors.

Bob Roberts talks about ice fishing on our lakes and the dangers of late winter ice.

Spring fishing is coming on soon in a few weeks with anglers catching Walleyes and Saugeyes in the s;awning areas.

Crappie fishing is good in March on the deep brush piles.

Check back next week for the newest edition of Central Kansas Outdoors with Bob Roberts.