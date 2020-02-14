Salina, KS

Central Kansas Outdoors – 2/15

Pat StrathmanFebruary 14, 2020

Join outdoor expert Bob Roberts on Saturday mornings on 1150 KSAL for the latest edition of Central Kansas Outdoors.

The brief cold spell last week was not enough to put safe ice on many of lakes.  Use caution!!

Bob Roberts talks about his trip to Minnesota ice fishing.  Very interesting but it was not very productive.

Most reports are about success on Crappies in several reservoirs in this area.

Next bite should be Saugeyes and Walleyes in deeper water near spawning habitat.

Check back next week for the newest edition of Central Kansas Outdoors with Bob Roberts.

