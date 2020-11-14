Central Kansas Outdoors – 11/7

Join outdoor expert Bob Roberts on Saturday mornings on 1150 KSAL for the latest edition of Central Kansas Outdoors.

Pheasant season now on as of Saturday Nov 14 and as usual the best prospects are in far western Kansas.

Quail season also opens and eastern Kansas seems to be the place for the Bob-Whites. Deer are in the rut so the archery hunters should be harvesting some nice bucks.

Fishing reports are mixed with some lakes providing good catches while others are slow for anglers. I keep hearing folks wondering if the 21 inch Walleye length limit on reservoirs is too restrictive.

KDWPT management seems to turn a deaf ear to those complaints. Almost like they could care less about what anglers think!

Check back next week for the newest edition of Central Kansas Outdoors with Bob Roberts.