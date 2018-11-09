Salina, KS

Central Kansas Outdoors 11-10

Pat StrathmanNovember 9, 2018

Join outdoor expert Bob Roberts on Saturday mornings on 1150 KSAL for the latest edition of Central Kansas Outdoors.

Bob Roberts talks about this years Kansas Pheasant and Quail seasons that open Saturday November 9.

Snow in much of our area may give an advantage to bird hunters for opening weekend.

A new Governor means a new Secretary of Kansas Wildlife Parks and Tourism.  Lot of speculation about who that might be.

Fishing has been spotty but some Fall and Winter patterns starting to emerge at lakes.

Check back next week for the newest edition of Central Kansas Outdoors with Bob Roberts.

