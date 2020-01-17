BREAKING NEWS

Central Kansas Outdoors – 1/18

Pat StrathmanJanuary 17, 2020

Join outdoor expert Bob Roberts on Saturday mornings on 1150 KSAL for the latest edition of Central Kansas Outdoors.

Bob Roberts talks about the late season hunting opportunities in Kansas.

Fishing has been good for Crappies in many Kansas reservoirs and prospects for several species this spring looks very good.

Ice fishing prospects are poor as winter temperatures are not nearly cold enough to form safe ice.

Check back next week for the newest edition of Central Kansas Outdoors with Bob Roberts.

