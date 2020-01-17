Central Kansas Outdoors – 1/18

Join outdoor expert Bob Roberts on Saturday mornings on 1150 KSAL for the latest edition of Central Kansas Outdoors.

Bob Roberts talks about the late season hunting opportunities in Kansas.

Fishing has been good for Crappies in many Kansas reservoirs and prospects for several species this spring looks very good.

Ice fishing prospects are poor as winter temperatures are not nearly cold enough to form safe ice.

