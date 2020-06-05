Salina, KS

Central Kansas Free Fair Cancelled

Todd PittengerJune 5, 2020

One of the largest county fairs in the area has been cancelled. Officials announced Thursday evening that the Central Kansas Free Fair in Abilene will not be held this year due to COVID-19 concerns.

Events cancelled include:

  • Wild Bill Hickock Rodeo
  • Demolition Derby
  • Tractor Pull
  • Parade
  • Carnival
  • Open Class Judging
  • Other Entertainment Events

Planned 4-H events are not cancelled. Those will still be held, but will not be open to the public.

The Central Kansas Free Fair had been scheduled July 29th – August 3rd.

