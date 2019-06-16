Salina, KS

Central Kansas “Dump the Pump” Effort

Todd PittengerJune 16, 2019

Central Kansas has a way to participate in a nationwide “Dump the Pump” effort. Salina’s provider of public transportation is teaming up with transportation systems nationwide to offer free rides on all fixed routes, CityGo and 81 Connection, during the 14th annual National Dump the Pump Day this Thursday.

According to OCCK Transportation, they are attempting to set a new Dump the Pump Day ridership record with 2,000 rides given that day.

“Dump the Pump is a great opportunity to experience the benefit of public transportation. It saves the passenger money and helps the environment with less vehicles on the streets,” said Michelle Griffin, OCCK Transportation Director.

The Dump the Pump campaign is sponsored by the American Public Transportation Association (APTA).  APTA first started National Dump the Pump Day in June 2006 when gas prices had reached $3 per gallon and the public demand for public transportation was growing in response to high gas prices.  OCCK Transportation wants the public to know that riding public transit is an economical way to save money, particularly when gas prices are high. Public transportation doesn’t just help people save money, it also helps communities grow and prosper.

Additionally, public transportation helps to make a community economically strong and competitive. For example, for every $1 invested in public transportation, $4 is returned in economic returns.

“With having a free ride day, our hope is to entice new riders, so leave your car behind that day and ride with us,” Griffin said.

WHAT:                 14th Annual National Dump the Pump Day

WHERE:             OCCK Transportation and transit agencies nationwide

WHEN:               Thursday, June 20, 2019

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

