Celebrating Old West in New Ways

It’s rodeo time in Ellsworth this weekend and the community is again celebrating its connection to the days of cattle drives and cowboys.

Morgan Dobrinski with the National Drovers Hall of Fame Association joined in on the KSAL Morning News Extra with a look back at how Ellsworth became the hot spot for the industry.

The El-Kan Western Riders Rodeo is coming up Friday and Saturday, August 15th and 16th at the Ellsworth Sports Complex on West Douglas Avenue. Mutton Busting at 7pm – CPRA Rodeo starts at 8pm.

Beer Garden and concessions are available.

Saturday’s festivities begin at 11am with the Cowtown Parade in downtown Ellsworth. Folks can catch the living history and demonstration events, sidewalk sales and face painting too.

Entertainment includes Colby Richard and Elyse Haxton duo on Saturday afternoon plus live music from Trevon Dawson at 9:30pm on Saturday night.