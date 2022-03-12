Celebrating a Cozy 100 Years

Over the past century a little six-stooled diner in downtown Salina has survived recessions, depressions, world wars, worldwide pandemics, and construction projects. The tiny restaurant with one entrée and two other menu items, cut the ribbon Saturday to celebrate 100 years in business. The Cozy Inn looked back to its past and ahead to its future.

The little restaurant boasts 45,000 visitors a year, 90 percent of them travelers, some from one of up to 40 countries. It has served millions of burgers throughout the years, shipping some to destinations across the globe.

Owner Steve Howard told KSAL News the little restaurant could never have survived for 100 years without the tremendous support of its customers. Howard described the big day Saturday as “overwhelming” and “gratifying”.

Andrea (Howard) Windholz told KSAL News her parents purchased Salina’s most famous eatery in 2007, when she was 9-years-old. Two years later she was learning to make those tasty sliders with her dad Steve. During the lunch rush she can fit about 55 burgers on the grill – and in the summer the Cozy Inn will push out about 1,700 burgers a day.

The little diner that could has earned recognition, and numerous awards over the years. Among others, being featured by the Travel Channel on “America’s Top Ten Hamburgers” just proves that more awards are sure to come in the next century for the tiny joint with six stools on 7th Street.