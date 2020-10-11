CDC Offers Thanksgiving Guidelines

The CDC is issuing Thanksgiving activity guidelines, and this year the agency says less is definitely more. While people continue to navigate the safest way to celebrate Thanksgiving amid the pandemic, the CDC recommends people keep gatherings small, forgo travel if possible, and conduct Black Friday shopping online.

The agency says Thanksgiving is a time when many families travel long distances to celebrate together. Travel increases the chance of getting and spreading the virus that causes COVID-19. Staying home is the best way to protect yourself and others. If you must travel, be informed of the risks involved.

The CDC also ranked holiday activities with risk levels.

The CDC is adding crowded malls and stores to its activities deemed high risk. Other Thanksgiving traditions like Turkey Trots and parades could also help spread coronavirus. Visiting a pumpkin patch or apple orchard is considered moderate risk. The CDC recommends having a virtual holiday recipe swap with family or friends and buying gifts online.

Using alcohol or drugs which can cloud judgment and increase risky behavior.