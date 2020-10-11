Salina, KS

Now: 64 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 89 ° | Lo: 48 °

CDC Offers Thanksgiving Guidelines

Todd PittengerOctober 11, 2020

The CDC is issuing Thanksgiving activity guidelines, and this year the agency says less is definitely more. While people continue to navigate the safest way to celebrate Thanksgiving amid the pandemic, the CDC recommends people keep gatherings small, forgo travel if possible, and conduct Black Friday shopping online.

The agency says Thanksgiving is a time when many families travel long distances to celebrate together. Travel increases the chance of getting and spreading the virus that causes COVID-19. Staying home is the best way to protect yourself and others. If you must travel, be informed of the risks involved.

The CDC also ranked holiday activities with risk levels.

The CDC is adding crowded malls and stores to its activities deemed high risk. Other Thanksgiving traditions like Turkey Trots and parades could also help spread coronavirus. Visiting a pumpkin patch or apple orchard is considered moderate risk. The CDC recommends having a virtual holiday recipe swap with family or friends and buying gifts online.

Using alcohol or drugs which can cloud judgment and increase risky behavior.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Kansas News

CDC Offers Thanksgiving Guidelines

The CDC is issuing Thanksgiving activity guidelines, and this year the agency says less is definitel...

October 11, 2020 Comments

Kansas Advance Voting Set to Begin

Top News

October 11, 2020

Cats Use All Three Phases in 21-14 ...

Sports News

October 10, 2020

KWU Dominates William Penn 42-6

Sports News

October 10, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

CDC Offers Thanksgiving G...
October 11, 2020Comments
Potential COVID Exposures...
October 10, 2020Comments
KWU Plans Nursing Scholar...
October 10, 2020Comments
Arrest in Manhattan Doubl...
October 10, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH