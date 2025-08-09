Cats Home Opener to Feature Drone Show

With kickoff to the 2025 K-State Football season just weeks away, K-State Athletics announced new fan experience and gameday improvements to Bill Snyder Family Stadium for the August 30 home opener.

STRIPE OUT AND DRONE SHOW

Fewer than 1,200 tickets remain for the opener with North Dakota, which will feature the program’s first-ever postgame drone show. With 300 drones lighting up the night sky, the show combines cutting-edge technology, custom animation, and synchronized music to create an unforgettable experience for this year’s home opener. The drone show will feature a series of formations designed specifically for K-State, including some of the best moments in Wildcat Football history.

Fans are encouraged to kick off the 2025 home season in style with a Stripe Out of Bill Snyder Family Stadium and wear either purple or white based on seat location. The seating chat can be found here and the official Stripe Out shirt is available exclusively at Rally House.

K-STATE ACCESS AUCTION PLATFORM LAUNCHED

K-State fans can now take their gameday to the next level with exclusive experiences. Bid now on special experiences and unique auction and surplus items on the new K-State Access auction platform. To kick-off the season fans will not only be able to shop one-of-kind memorabilia but also have the opportunity to bid on gameday experiences such as helping “Bring on the ‘Cats” or watching a portion of the game vs North Dakota from/on the field. For the UCF game, the opportunity to hold the field flag pre-game will also be available for bid.

How to Participate:

To place a bid, please log in or create an account.

Once the bidding window closes, you will be notified if you’ve won, and your card will be charged automatically.

For ‘Buy Now’ items, your card will be charged immediately upon purchase.

It is important to note that all sales are final. No refunds or returns are permitted. Items marked for ‘Local Pickup Only’ must be picked up within one month of purchase at 1800 College Avenue Manhattan, KS 66502. Click here to begin your bidding experience.

NEW CONCESSION ITEMS

New concession items will also be available at Bill Snyder Family Stadium this fall, as a chicken chipotle raspberry burrito, hot honey chicken and waffle sandwich, chicken parmesan sandwich, meatball sub and Philly cheese wrap are new additions to the stadium.

CAT CUSHIONS

All new Cat Cushions have been installed around the stadium for season ticket holders who added cushions to their order. The brand new 3” foam seat cushions and upright back rests have been replaced and will provide an improved experience.

Cat Cushions are padded chair backs installed at your seat location(s) for the season, clearly defining your space while providing extra comfort.

Season ticket holders can check your online account to ensure you’ve added Cat Cushions or call 800-634-1636 or visit wildcatseats.com by Friday, August 22, if you would like the new cushions to be installed at your seat location in time for kickoff.

North End Zone season ticket holders already have permanent back rests on their bench seats and are unable to add Cat Cushions to their account.

The Wildcats open the 2025 campaign in Dublin, Ireland, on August 23 before two straight home games in Manhattan against North Dakota and Army. Click here for more ticket information.