Catholic Diocese of Salina Cancels Many of Its Public Celebrations

Jeremy BohnMarch 17, 2020

The Catholic Diocese of Salina is telling its followers to stay away during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bishop Gerald Vincke sent out a letter Tuesday afternoon to clergy saying that all public celebrations of the Holy Mass in the Diocese of Salina are canceled until further notice.

Parishes included are: Sacred Heart Cathedral, St. Mary, Queen of the Universe and St. Elizabeth Ann Seton in Salina. Parishes in Abilene, Brookville, Chapman, Clay Center, Ellsworth, Gypsum, Herington, Holyrood, Kanopolis, Lincoln, Miltonvale, Minneapolis and Solomon are all affected as well.

The lone exception is for funeral Masses. However, they will be limited to immediate family members with no funeral luncheons held.

Baptisms are permitted to continue but only parents, godparents and immediate family members who are asymptomatic may attend.

Vincke’s full letter can be read below:

3.17.20 COVID-19 update

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

