Cash-Wa Direct is Nourishing Salina

Grocery shopping at Cash-Wa Direct is suitable, cost-efficient, and appetizing for the community.

From delivering candy to supplying food, Cash-Wa Direct provides restaurant quality food and supplies directly to the public with no membership needed. The service opened back in December of 2022 in Salina. They supply and deliver food to several restaurants in town such as La Casita, T-Lo’s, Sam’s Southern Eatery, and more.

Manager Tammy Morrical tells KSAL News, they serve to wide variety of ethnic groups that are in the area. “We serve items that are catered towards Native Americans, Hispanics and Latinos” said Morrical. Not only do they serve the community with food directly, but they supply by offering fundraising opportunities to any individual. Morrical mentions, their fundraising program helps anyone and they even offer order sheets to customers, on top of giving suggestions about how much they could sell their products for. Products range from, pies, candy, beef patties, sheet pans and more. Morrical mentions with every order, they price-watch the price per pound for 14 days so they can charge customers the best convenient fee for them. For more information on the fundraising program go to https://www.cashwadirect.com/fundraising

Corporate gifts is program that offers businesses and customers package deals. Those deals vary from:

Classic Grill Trio Box

Gift Cards

3 lb Assorted Pies

USDA Prime Sirloin Box

USDA High Choice Ribeye Box

Cash-Wa Direct is willing to help those who are planning for big events as well. Their Event Planning Program is a step-by-step process customers take and is convenient for events such as:

Weddings

Graduations

Corporate Functions

Birthday parties

Retirement parties

Holiday Dinners

For more information on this program go to https://www.cashwadirect.com/event-planning

You can join their Loyalty Program that gives shoppers one point for every $25 spent. When shoppers earn 10 points, the will receive 5% off their next purchase (up to $50 off). Morrical says customers receive updates and information to their email or through text once they sign up. All information that is submitted stays confidential with Cash-Wa Direct.

To learn more or place an order go to https://www.cashwadirect.com/