A Salina man’s nest egg – put aside to buy his wife a bicycle was stolen from his home.

Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that sometime between October 20 and October 26, someone removed a bag of cash with over $10,000 in it and a couple of rifles from a home in the 2500 block of Edward.

Police say a .22 caliber Rugar and a Remington 222 model with a Burris scope were both taken.

Loss is listed at over $10,800.