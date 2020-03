A couple returns home to discover cash and rings were stolen.

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a residential burglary that took place sometime between the end of February and March 4th.

Deputies say someone entered a home located in the 3000 block of Muir Road and stole $350 cash, a .25 caliber Republic Arms semi-auto pistol plus a couple of diamond rings.

Total loss is listed at just under $2,000. There are no suspects in the case.