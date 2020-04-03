Carrico Restricing Access, All Locations

Management at Carrico Implement, located in Beloit, Ellsworth and Hays have announced a plan to temporarily restrict access to all facilities effective Friday, April 3, 2020.

From a Carrico media release: With the progression of the COVID-19 virus into our region, we have made the decision to temporarily restrict access to all facilities effective Friday, April 3rd, 2020. This is in effort to slow the spread of the virus and do our best to protect all parties involved. Carrico Implement is dedicated to the safety and well-being of our employees and customers.

Please call or email any or our locations for your parts, service, sales needs. Also, you can go to our web site at carrcioimplment.com. for needed information. Each location has curb side service and will bring your orders out to you while practicing a safe distance.