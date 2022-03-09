Salina, KS

Car Yielding to Emergency Vehicle Hit

Todd PittengerMarch 9, 2022

A Salina woman was transported to the hospital after she crashed into a car which was yielding to an emergency vehicle.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol,  a Chevrolet Impala was headed north on Ohio Street. The driver of the Impala yielded to emergency lights, pulled to the right, and stopped. A Lincoln Mark VIII passenger car failed to slow down and rear-ended the Impala.

The driver of the Lincoln, identified as 44-year-old Lisa Good of Salina, was transported to Salina Regional Health Center to be treated for suspected minor injuries. The driver of the Impala, a 17-year-old boy, was not hurt.

The cash happened at around 3:00 Tuesday afternoon in the 2200 block of  South Ohio Street near the intersection with Nottingham.

