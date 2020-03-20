Car Thief Arrested

A Salina woman was arrested after authorities found her driving a stolen car.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that 33-year-old Justine Buster was handcuffed Thursday afternoon about 30-minutes after allegedly stealing a 1999 Toyota Camry from a man’s driveway in the 400 block of S. 9th.

Police say the owner of the car had purchased food on his lunch break and ran into his house to eat – leaving his phone and keys inside the vehicle.

Moments later he heard the engine start up and ran outside to see his Camry speed away.

Officers located the vehicle with Buster at the wheel in the 1700 block of W. Crawford and took her into custody. She is now facing charges that could include felony theft and driving on a suspended license.