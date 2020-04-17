Salina, KS

Now: 46 °

Currently: A Few Clouds

Hi: 51 ° | Lo: 31 °

Car Thief Arrested

KSAL StaffApril 17, 2020

A grocery run leads to a stolen car and the drug related arrests of a couple of Salina men.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that on Wednesday a 58-year-old homeowner was unloading groceries from his car in the 600 block of Highland Avenue. He told officers in his haste he dropped some items on the driveway and failed to see his keys on the ground.

When he heard a car start up around 3am, he thought it was his neighbor leaving. The next afternoon he discovered his 2007 Volvo had been stolen and reported it.

Two hours later an officer on patrol saw the Volvo parked in the 900 block of N. 13th Street and observed two males and a female in the area.

Police arrested 19-year-old Kalub Rowson and 18-year-old Kaden Mattison, both of Salina. Both were taken into custody on charges for drug possession.

Officers found medications that allegedly were stolen from Mattison’s grandmother’s home.

Rowson is also facing charges for possession of stolen property. Police say the Volvo’ right front tire was also damaged, estimate of $65 to repair. The female who was with the two men was released at the scene.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS


Latest Stories

COVID-19 Top News

Kansas COVID-19 Update: 4-17

Over 1,700 Kansans have contracted the COVID-19 virus as of Friday. The Kansas Department of Heal...

April 17, 2020 Comments

Car Thief Arrested

Kansas News

April 17, 2020

Saline County Sheriff truck

Injury Crash on I-70

Kansas News

April 17, 2020

Suspected Thief Caught on Camera

Top News

April 17, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Car Thief Arrested
April 17, 2020Comments
Saline County Sheriff truck
Injury Crash on I-70
April 17, 2020Comments
Two New Saline County COV...
April 16, 2020Comments
Kansas COVID-19 Update: 4...
April 16, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH