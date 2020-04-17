Car Thief Arrested

A grocery run leads to a stolen car and the drug related arrests of a couple of Salina men.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that on Wednesday a 58-year-old homeowner was unloading groceries from his car in the 600 block of Highland Avenue. He told officers in his haste he dropped some items on the driveway and failed to see his keys on the ground.

When he heard a car start up around 3am, he thought it was his neighbor leaving. The next afternoon he discovered his 2007 Volvo had been stolen and reported it.

Two hours later an officer on patrol saw the Volvo parked in the 900 block of N. 13th Street and observed two males and a female in the area.

Police arrested 19-year-old Kalub Rowson and 18-year-old Kaden Mattison, both of Salina. Both were taken into custody on charges for drug possession.

Officers found medications that allegedly were stolen from Mattison’s grandmother’s home.

Rowson is also facing charges for possession of stolen property. Police say the Volvo’ right front tire was also damaged, estimate of $65 to repair. The female who was with the two men was released at the scene.