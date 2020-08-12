Car Strikes Taco Bell Sign; Driver Injured

A Salina woman suffers a minor injury in a single vehicle crash that ended in a restaurant’s parking lot.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester says that 19-year-old Allie Hecker, Salina, was driving her 2000 Mitsubishi Galant in the 1700 block of W. Crawford St. when her vehicle struck the north curb of the roadway.

This caused the front passenger side tire to go flat. Hecker overcorrected and then struck a sign while entering the Taco Bell parking lot, 1700 W. Crawford.

Hecker blacked out after the accident was sent by EMS to Salina Regional Health Center with a minor head injury. Her car sustained front end damage and was towed away.

Hecker is cited for driving on landed roadways in the incident.

The crash happened at 3:50 a.m. Wednesday.