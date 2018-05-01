Car Stolen from SRHC Lot

Salina Police are investigating after someone stole an employee’s car from the hospital parking lot.

Police Sergeant Jim Feldman tells KSAL News that on Monday morning around 6:30am, a female employee at Salina Regional Health Center left her backpack unattended in a break room.

When she picked up the bag five hours later, she discovered that someone had stolen her car keys and cell phone from a pocket.

She contacted police after realizing her car was not in the parking lot.

The gray, 2004 Ford Escape is valued at $5,000 and has Kansas plate: 275-ECO.