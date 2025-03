An inventory check at a Salina business reveals a missing vehicle that is now reported stolen.

Police Captain Jim Feldman tells KSAL News that staff at Salina Power Sports on South Broadway discovered that a black, 2007 Mitsubishi Galant was missing from their lot.

Police say the car was stolen sometime between February 17th and the 25th. The keys were left in the car that had a Kansas Dealer tag: D546G.

The vehicle is valued at $1,500.