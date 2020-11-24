Salina, KS

Now: 54 °

Currently: Overcast

Hi: 57 ° | Lo: 33 °

Car Stolen From Parking Lot

Jeremy BohnNovember 24, 2020

Police are searching for a vehicle that was stolen from a City of Salina parking lot.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester says that a 2004 Chrysler Concorde was stolen from a City of Salina parking lot at 116 S. 9th St.

The victim, 44-year-old Kevin Jaquay, Salina, had been out of town the last couple of weeks and left the vehicle there. He still has both sets of keys to the car, however.

The theft is believed to have occurred between 5 p.m. Sunday and 8 p.m. Monday.

The car is light blue in color and has a Kansas tag: 177-MPE. It is valued at $1,500.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Kansas News

Car Stolen From Parking Lot

Police are searching for a vehicle that was stolen from a City of Salina parking lot. Salina Poli...

November 24, 2020 Comments

Topeka Man Arrested for DUI, Drugs ...

Top News

November 24, 2020

UPDATE: ATV Found Abandoned Was Sto...

Kansas News

November 24, 2020

KU’s Allen Fieldhouse Will Be...

Sports News

November 24, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Car Stolen From Parking L...
November 24, 2020Comments
UPDATE: ATV Found Abandon...
November 24, 2020Comments
COVID Prompting Thanksgiv...
November 24, 2020Comments
144 New Saline County COV...
November 23, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices