Car Stolen From Parking Lot

Police are searching for a vehicle that was stolen from a City of Salina parking lot.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester says that a 2004 Chrysler Concorde was stolen from a City of Salina parking lot at 116 S. 9th St.

The victim, 44-year-old Kevin Jaquay, Salina, had been out of town the last couple of weeks and left the vehicle there. He still has both sets of keys to the car, however.

The theft is believed to have occurred between 5 p.m. Sunday and 8 p.m. Monday.

The car is light blue in color and has a Kansas tag: 177-MPE. It is valued at $1,500.