Car Hits Semi During Interstate Chase

June 21, 2020

Two people were hurt in a crash while leading law enforcement on a high-speed pursuit along Interstate 70 in Ellsworth County.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2019 Ford Fusion was headed east on the Interstate leading a pursuit. When the driver attempted to avoid  tire deflation devices the car crossed the median and the westbound lanes of I-70.  After entering a ditch the car drove back onto the road, headed eastbound in the westbound lanes into oncoming traffic. The car struck an oncoming semi.

The driver and passenger in the car were both injured. The driver, 23-year-old Jazmine Peters from Wichita was transported to the hospital in Ellsworth with suspected minor injuries. The passenger, 19-year-old Geneva Walker of Wichita, was transported to the hospital in Hays with suspected serious injuries.

The driver of the semi, 62-year-old William Woodley of Salina, was not hurt.

The crash happened Saturday night at 7:22 on I-70 in Ellsworth County 1.6 miles east of the K-232 junction.

 

