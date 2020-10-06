Car Hits Residence in Southwest Salina

No one in a residence is hurt when a car crashes in to the home on Monday, however, the driver was sent to the hospital and is now facing charges.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that 35-year-old Juan Galvan, Salina, was sent to Salina Regional Health Center by EMS after the car he was driving crashed in to a southwest Salina home.

The crash happened at 4:25 p.m. Monday at 807 Merrily Dr.

Authorities believe that Galvan’s 2003 Ford Escape struck the curb of the street and then smashed in to the home.

Galvan complained of head, neck and back pain due to the crash. He also had bruising and abrasions over his body from the airbag deployment when he was sent to the hospital. Galvan is charged with improper driving on a landed roadway, driving under the influence, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Both the car and residence have major damage from the wreck. The vehicle has front-end damage and was towed away. Meanwhile, a city building inspector was called to the scene to evaluate the home. A damage estimate is not currently available.

No one inside of the residence was injured.