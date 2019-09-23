Salina, KS

Now: 52 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 86 ° | Lo: 63 °

Car Hit by Semi in Wrong Way Crash

Todd PittengerSeptember 23, 2019

A car merging onto Interstate 135 the wrong was was involved in a crash Sunday night at the Saline – McPherson county line.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol,a 2001 Chevrolet Camaro  entered the wrong way on the entrance ramp to I 135.  The driver, identified as 51-year-old Laurie Mclemore from Medicine Lodge, attempted to make a U-turn to correct her direction of travel and was struck by a 2001 Volvo semi.

Mclemore, who was buckled up, suffered only minor injuries. The driver of the semi was not hurt.

The crash happened Sunday night at 7:30 in the northbound lanes of I 135 at the Saline – McPherson county line.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS


Latest Stories

Top News

Car Hit by Semi in Wrong Way Crash

A car merging onto Interstate 135 the wrong was was involved in a crash Sunday night at the Saline -...

September 23, 2019 Comments

Chiefs Defeat Ravens, 33-28, in Hom...

Sports News

September 22, 2019

Cruz joins 400-HR club on swat No. ...

Sports News

September 22, 2019

Turnovers prove too costly as Bronc...

Sports News

September 22, 2019


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Kansas’ Upland Bird Hun...
September 22, 2019Comments
Salina Soldiers to Compet...
September 22, 2019Comments
This Week is Best Time to...
September 22, 2019Comments
Supreme Court Affirms Sal...
September 21, 2019Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2019 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH