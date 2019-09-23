Car Hit by Semi in Wrong Way Crash

A car merging onto Interstate 135 the wrong was was involved in a crash Sunday night at the Saline – McPherson county line.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol,a 2001 Chevrolet Camaro entered the wrong way on the entrance ramp to I 135. The driver, identified as 51-year-old Laurie Mclemore from Medicine Lodge, attempted to make a U-turn to correct her direction of travel and was struck by a 2001 Volvo semi.

Mclemore, who was buckled up, suffered only minor injuries. The driver of the semi was not hurt.

The crash happened Sunday night at 7:30 in the northbound lanes of I 135 at the Saline – McPherson county line.