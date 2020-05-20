Salina, KS

Car Found From Early Morning Pursuit

Jeremy BohnMay 20, 2020

Salina Police find a vehicle involved in a pursuit in the early morning hours Wednesday, but not the driver.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that an officer on patrol observed a Chrysler Sebring driving in 100 block of S. Baker at 3:20 a.m. Wednesday. After running the vehicle’s tag, dispatch advised that the tag is registered to another vehicle.

The officer attempted to pull over the vehicle at Broadway and Walnut, however, the vehicle continued to speed north on Broadway.

SPD followed the vehicle at speeds of up to 55 mph through State St., 11th St. and 12th St., before the vehicle went down an ally at high rate of speed. Due to the dust, the officer lost sight of the fleeing car.

The vehicle was located a short time later in the 400 block of S. 12th St. abandoned with the keys in the console.

The car was impounded and Salina Police continue to investigate.

