Car Destroyed by Fire

KSAL StaffJanuary 9, 2020

No one was hurt after a car caught fire near Assaria on S. Old 81 and K-4 Highway early Thursday.

Captain Jim Hughes with the Saline County Sheriff’s Office reports that a driver and passenger were not hurt when the 2004 Dodge Intrepid they were traveling in began shooting sparks from underneath the hood. The two heard a loud pop from the engine and pulled over.

Moments later the car was totally engulfed in flames.

A small portion of grass near the road wall also ignited. A crew from Rural Fire District #2 arrived to put the fire out.

The vehicle is a total loss.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

