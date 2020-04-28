Car Dealers Team Up For Donation

A group of Salina car dealers have teamed up and made a donation to help feed the hungry in Salina. Dealerships including Marshall Motors. Long McArthur, and Money Motors made a contribution to the Salina Emergency Aid Food Bank.

According to the Food Bank, Larry Marshall, North McArthur, and Mike Money teamed up to make a $15,000 donation. The organization says the trio understands they are stronger together. Marshall said, “although we are competitors, we have come together to help those who have lost their jobs and face very difficult circumstances.”

This trio of local dealerships has served the Salina community for a combined total of 192 years. Money said, “We all live in Salina, and believe it is important to help whenever we can.” McArthur added, “This is our home town. We all want to thank our customers for making this donation possible. It is an honor to help in this way.”

The Food Bank says “People like Marshall, McArthur, and Money make all the difference in the world to those in our community experiencing difficult times!We can’t thank them enough”.