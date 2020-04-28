Salina, KS

Now: 69 °

Currently: Mostly Cloudy and Breezy

Hi: 78 ° | Lo: 51 °

Car Dealers Team Up For Donation

Todd PittengerApril 28, 2020

A group of Salina car dealers have teamed up and made a donation to help feed the hungry in Salina.  Dealerships including Marshall Motors. Long McArthur, and Money Motors made a contribution to the Salina Emergency Aid Food Bank.

According to the Food Bank, Larry Marshall, North McArthur, and Mike Money teamed up to make a $15,000 donation. The organization says the trio understands they are stronger together. Marshall said, “although we are competitors, we have come together to help those who have lost their jobs and face very difficult circumstances.”

This trio of local dealerships has served the Salina community for a combined total of 192 years. Money said, “We all live in Salina, and believe it is important to help whenever we can.” McArthur added, “This is our home town. We all want to thank our customers for making this donation possible. It is an honor to help in this way.”

The Food Bank says “People like Marshall, McArthur, and  Money make all the difference in the world to those in our community experiencing difficult times!We can’t thank them enough”.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS


Latest Stories

COVID-19 Top News

Car Dealers Team Up For Donation

A group of Salina car dealers have teamed up and made a donation to help feed the hungry in Salina....

April 28, 2020 Comments

Kansas COVID-19 Update: 4-28

COVID-19 Top News

April 28, 2020

Governor to Announce Reopening Plan...

COVID-19 Kansas News

April 28, 2020

I-70 Rest Area Burglarized In Salin...

Kansas News

April 28, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Governor to Announce Reop...
April 28, 2020Comments
I-70 Rest Area Burglarize...
April 28, 2020Comments
Pandemic Has Proven Diffi...
April 28, 2020Comments
K-State Offering Coronavi...
April 28, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH