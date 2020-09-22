Salina, KS

Car Crashes Into Treeline

Todd PittengerSeptember 22, 2020

A driver was transported to the hospital Tuesday morning following a singe-vehicle crash. The crash happened at the intersection of Ohio Street and Elmhurst Blvd.

Salina Police Officer Brent Rupert told KSAL News at the scene a car was headed east at a high rate of speed on Elmhurst. As it approached Ohio the driver ran a stop sign, and crossed Ohio as he made a very wide right hand turn.

The car veered off the road and into a tree line. It came to a rest after sliding and crashing into a large tree. Rupert said had it not been for the tree the car would have ended up in the Smoky Hill River.

The driver was transported by EMS to Salina Regional Health Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Rupert says speed played a role in the crash and the driver will be cited for reckless driving.

The crash happened at 9:10 Tuesday morning.

 

