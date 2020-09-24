Car Crashes In to Home; Driver and Passenger Both Flee

Salina Police are investigating after a vehicle crashes in to a home in the early morning hours Wednesday.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that a 2000 Chevrolet Monte Carlo crashed in to a residence at 918 W. South St. at 3:50 a.m. Wednesday.

A witness says they observed two subjects running from the scene. Both are believed to have been occupants of the vehicle, however, the witness could not give a suspect description. Authorities also called the registered owner of the vehicle who said that the car was recently sold.

It appears that the vehicle was traveling north on Montrose and ran the stop sign at South St., continued across South St. and up in to the yard of the residence when it crashed in to the front porch.

There were five people inside of 918 W. South St. at the time of the incident and there are no injuries.

Forrester says an inspector for the City of Salina was called to the home for concerns of the porch collapsing.

SPD continues to investigate.