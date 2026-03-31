CAPS Awarded Evergy Good Hometown Grant

A Salina organization is among three non-profits which have been selected to received funding via Evergy’s Good Hometown Grants program.

According to the energy provider, he three non-profit organizations will receive up to $10,000 to support a new or expanded project or program focused on providing basic needs to the community.

ICT Food Rescue, Wichita, Kan. – The Food Recovery Program links surplus food to neighbors in need.

Child Advocacy & Parenting Service, Inc., Salina, Kan. – The Family Mentoring Program provides comprehensive, professional support for overburdened families.

Care Cupboard Hygiene Pantry, Parsons, Kan. – The Hygiene for Hope Program connects families to hygiene, dignity and stability through community care.

A record number of non-profits across our service area applied for this year’s program. Evergy selected 10 finalists from qualifying applications.

The 10 finalists were then up for public voting through Evergy’s Facebook page March 16-25. The three organizations with the most votes on Evergy’s original post won.

Evergy’s Hometown Grants is just one way Evergy supports our customers and communities. Additionally, Evergy provides about $7 million annually to local non-profits and offers customers an array of face-to-face support, bill payment and energy savings resources.

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Customers can visit the Energy Assistance page for assistance information.

More details about Evergy’s community impact can be found on the Community Involvement page.