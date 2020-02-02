CAPS Auction Brings in

For the 31st year in a row thousands of dollars to benefit a local agency whose mission is to fight child abuse were collected in the largest event of its kind in the area. Saturday the annual Child Advocacy and Parenting Services, or CAPS, benefit auction was held.

The CAPS auction has traditionally been the biggest celebrity and sports memorabilia event of its kind in the area. Though it still has star power, the event has evolved into focusing just as much on donated local items this year, things like concert and sports tickets, trips, group dinners, and locally donated goods and services,

The bidding was fast and furious, with some items selling for a few dollars and others for thousands of dollars.

CAPS Executive Director Lori Blake told KSAL News the item bringing in the most money was a Disney vacation trip, which sold for $4,700.

Blake said preliminary numbers indicate nearly $56, 000 was collected at the event. That number will be higher in a couple of days when all proceeds, including other donations and digital transactions, are tabulated.

The benefit auction is the single largest fund-raising event for the organization.