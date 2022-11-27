Salina, KS

Now: 35 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 48 ° | Lo: 35 °

Candy Canes and Airplanes to Land in Salina

Todd PittengerNovember 27, 2022

That Jolly Old Elf will be landing at the Salina Regional Airport Saturday for a special event. Young and old alike can explore all things aviation at Candy Canes and Airplanes, and welcome Santa to Salina.

The Kansas State University Polytechnic Campus hosts Candy Canes and Airplanes the first Saturday in December each year. The community is invited to this holiday open house to greet Santa as he flies into Salina.

See K-State, military, and civilian aircraft and participate in activities hosted by Kansas State Polytechnic student clubs, including:

  • Aircraft display
  • Construct candy airplanes
  • Flying micro quadcopters
  • Holiday bag decorating

Candy Canes and Airplanes is free and open to the public. Some activities require a small fee or donation to the student club.

Candy Canes and Airplanes is this Saturday, December 3rd, from 1:00 – 4:00 pm at the Salina Airport, 2720 Arnold Court Hangar 600. Doors open at 1:00 pm. Santa arrives at 2:15 pm.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Kansas News

Salina Planning 42nd Mayor’s ...

The City of Salina is planning for the 42nd annual Mayor’s Christmas Party. This free holiday e...

November 27, 2022 Comments

Candy Canes and Airplanes to Land i...

Kansas News

November 27, 2022

Cowtown Christmas Light Showdown

Top News

November 27, 2022

Fatal Wrong-Way Crash on I 135

Kansas News

November 27, 2022

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Salina Planning 42nd Mayo...
November 27, 2022Comments
Candy Canes and Airplanes...
November 27, 2022Comments
Fatal Wrong-Way Crash on ...
November 27, 2022Comments
Teen Killed in ATV Crash
November 27, 2022Comments

LISTEN LIVE

© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra