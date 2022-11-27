Candy Canes and Airplanes to Land in Salina

That Jolly Old Elf will be landing at the Salina Regional Airport Saturday for a special event. Young and old alike can explore all things aviation at Candy Canes and Airplanes, and welcome Santa to Salina.

The Kansas State University Polytechnic Campus hosts Candy Canes and Airplanes the first Saturday in December each year. The community is invited to this holiday open house to greet Santa as he flies into Salina.

See K-State, military, and civilian aircraft and participate in activities hosted by Kansas State Polytechnic student clubs, including:

Aircraft display

Construct candy airplanes

Flying micro quadcopters

Holiday bag decorating

Candy Canes and Airplanes is free and open to the public. Some activities require a small fee or donation to the student club.

Candy Canes and Airplanes is this Saturday, December 3rd, from 1:00 – 4:00 pm at the Salina Airport, 2720 Arnold Court Hangar 600. Doors open at 1:00 pm. Santa arrives at 2:15 pm.