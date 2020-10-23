Salina, KS

Candidates Participate in Forum

Todd PittengerOctober 23, 2020

Candidates vying for two Salina area Kansas House of Representative seats in Topeka participated in a forum Thursday evening.  The Salina Area Chamber of Commerce and League of Women Voters sponsored the event for the Kansas House of Representatives 69th and 71st Districts.

Two sessions were held. The first featured Clarke Sanders and Ryan Holmquist, candidates for the Kansas House of Representatives 69th District. The second session featured Steven Howe and Jeffrey Zamrzla, candidates for Kansas House of Representatives 71st District.

Each of the candidates answered a wide range of questions from a medial panel, and questions submitted by the public.

This was a live streamed event, with no general attendance. The forum was streamed live by Salina Media Connection and is available now for online playback.  It was also taped by Smoky Hill Public Television for future airings.

Candidate Profiles on all of the candidates are available at the Saline County Clerk’s office, the Salina Public Library, the Chamber office, 120 W. Ash, and on the Chamber website www.salinakansas.org.

