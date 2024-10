With the 2024 elections less than three weeks away, KSAL Radio featured two candidates running for a seat in the Kansas House to represent the the 69th District in Salina.

Democratic challenger Lori Blake and incumbent Republican Representative Clarke Sanders fielded questions on a range of issues from the state budget, to abortion and medical marijuana.

Listen to the entire program on the audio file below. Commercial content has been removed from the recording.

Candidate Conversations on KSAL