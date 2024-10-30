Candidate Conversations on KSAL

With the 2024 elections less than one week away, KSAL Radio is spending time with several candidates running for office. On Wednesday, the Morning News Extra focused on the race for a seat on the Saline County Commission in District 2.

Republican Annie Grevas and Republican write-in candidate Kathleen Malone Crouch fielded questions on topics that ranged from what to do with several aging public buildings to the flexibility of commission meetings.

The August primary was decided by a margin of just 17-votes, with Republican Annie Grevas declared the winner over Republican Kathleen Malone Crouch. Malone Crouch then applied for and was granted write-in status, but her name does not appear on the ballot.

Listen to the entire interview on the audio file below. Commercial content has been removed from the recording.