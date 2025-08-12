Cancer Center Gets Grant Funding

Tammy Walker Cancer Center has been awarded grant funding to help to address chronic disease risk reduction through evidence-based strategies that impact tobacco use, physical activity and nutrition.

According to the cancer center, they were one of fifteen recipients of this year’s Chronic Disease Risk Reduction (CDRR) Grant from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

Tammy Walker Cancer Center received a $29,700 grant that provides funding, training and technical assistance to address chronic disease risk reduction through evidence-based strategies that impact tobacco use, physical activity and nutrition.

Cancer Outreach Coordinator Daniel Craig was the lead grant writer and will be the project manager for the Saline County CDRR grant. “The Chronic Disease Risk Reduction grant will enable us to bring everyone together so rather than doing a lot of great individual programs and efforts we can work more collaboratively as a community,” Craig said. “Being part of the Chronic Disease Risk Reduction program will provide opportunities for us to learn from other communities and share things that have helped us be successful. This planning grant will enable us to expand the capacity of Saline County organizations to address chronic disease risk reduction and better align community goals.”

Tammy Walker Cancer Center is also currently serving as the fiduciary agent for LiveWell Saline County Coalition for the two year $100,000 Pathways to A Healthy Kansas grant initiative that started on January 1, 2025. LiveWell Saline County is focused on increasing access to healthy local foods and promoting opportunities for physical activities for all residents. Current membership includes 15 local businesses and organizations.

LiveWell Saline County employs four key strategies to fulfill its mission:

Providing support for programs dealing with food access and nourishment

Advocating for safe physical activity and increasing access to active transportation

Promoting treatment and support for youth to remain tobacco and substance-use free

Reducing the stigma regarding mental health.

The one-year Chronic Disease Risk Reduction grant from KDHE will help support and complement the work that has been started through the Pathways to A Healthy Kansas grant.

One new project currently being worked on is a community website focused on physical activity and nutrition resources in the community.

“We hope that over time the new Live Well Saline County website can become a one stop shop for information on healthy local foods, physical activity, and chronic disease risk reduction programs” said Craig. The coalition welcomes participation from individuals and organizations in the community that have an interest in health and wellness.