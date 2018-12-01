Campus Spoils South’s Season Opener

The Salina South girls basketball team couldn’t overcome ice-cold shooting from the perimeter or the free throw line, falling to the Campus Colts 37-29.

Campus limited the Cougars to just one field goal make in the opening quarter, building a 9-3 advantage. South came back, cutting the deficit to 12-10 midway through the second. The Cougars had multiple chances to tie or take the lead, but the Colts ended up on top, leading 16-10 at the half.

The Colts hung on to the upper hand through the third, sporting a 21-16 advantage. Campus ballooned the margin out to 11, 34-23, on a 12-4 spurt. Salina South tried to get back in the game, but the Cougars were unable to capitalize at the foul line, going 3-of-13. Meanwhile, Campus closed out the game by making 10 of its 12 shots at the charity stripe.

Senior Camryn Huggans paved the way for the Colts, logging an impressive double-double of 15 points and 17 rebounds.

Salina South was paced by Jadyn Zamecnik, who scored 11 points. The Salina Ortho Player of the Game was Camdyn Schreiber, adding eight points and playing solid defense. South was 5-of-22 at the free throw line and 0-of-15 from deep.

South hopes to bounce back with a road test at Maize Tuesday.

Campus 57, Salina South 45

Much like the girls, South came out sluggish. The Colts blitzed the Cougars on a 7-0 start before the Cougars cut the deficit to 10-8 in the first. Campus shut the door on any early comeback, closing out the opening frame on a 13-2 run, en route to a 30-23 lead at the half.

South sophomore Devon Junghans willed the Cougars back to a one-point game, 34-33, with back-to-back triples. The biggest trey came from Campus senior Tyler Kahmann, who rained in a three before the close of the third. Kahmann wasn’t done, drilling two more triples in a 12-2 explosion that put the Colts ahead of the Cougars for good.

Kahmann finished with 19 points. South’s Younghans poured in a career-high 13 points.