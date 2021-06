A Salina man who went to a storage lot to get his camping trailer to go on vacation discovers it is gone.

Police say a 42-year-old man from Salina reported his 2020 Jayco Jay Feather Camping Trailer stolen.

The man said he had last seen the trailer on a storage lot at 2435 Centennial on Saturday at around 7pm. He went on Sunday to load up the camper for vacation and it was gone.

The camper is white and silver in color, with license plate KS 478MZA.

Total loss is $28,000.