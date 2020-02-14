Salina, KS

Call from Mall Leads to Drug Arrest

KSAL StaffFebruary 14, 2020

A concerned citizen’s call to police leads to a drug related arrest.

Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that a woman who was visiting the Central Mall located at 2259 S. 9th observed what she thought was a drug deal in the parking lot Thursday afternoon.

She was able to provide officers with a tag number and description of the car. A short time later police located the vehicle and made a traffic stop in the area of Santa Fe and Republic.

As the officer talked with the driver he noticed the strong odor of marijuana and acquired a search warrant.

Police say they found 25-grams of raw marijuana plus 26 boxes of vape cartridges laced with THC inside the 2013 Hyundai Genesis.

Officers arrested 20 year-old Indy Boland on charges that could include drug possession with intent to distribute and endangering a child.  A 16-year-old male passenger who was riding with Boland was questioned and released to his mother.

Call from Mall Leads to Drug Arrest

