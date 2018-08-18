Cakes That Are Works of Art

The Salina Art Center presents The Art of Cake Friday, Aug. 24, 6-8 p.m. as part of the Art Centerâ€™s 40th Birthday Bash. The Birthday Bash is a free party for members at the Salina Art Center Warehouse, 149 S. 4th St.

Birthday Bash guests will enjoy a party atmosphere with music, food and party games while enjoying artistry and sampling flavors by bakers Ernestine Allen, Connie Burket, Renee Bernardo, Kinta McGhee, Robin Koelling, Kaitlyn Schoen, Jackie Hogan, Mary Newsome, Amber Thompson, and Alexandria Rhodeman. Guests have a chance to win one of these delicious works of art by participating in the cakewalk.

The 40th Birthday Bash is a free party for Salina Art Center members only. If you would like to become a member, visit www.salinaartcenter.org.

 

