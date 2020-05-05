Cabin Destroyed by Fire

A northeast Saline County home is destroyed by fire.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that Rural Fire Districts No. 5 and No. 7 were called to a house fire at 3488 N. Crystal Springs Rd. at 10:58 p.m. on Friday, May 1.

The residence is a single story home with what is described as a cabin attached to the side of it.

The owner, Nancy Steele, 65, was at home when the blaze ignited. She heard a popping noise before notifying the other occupant of the home. The two exited the home once the fire was discovered and neither was injured.

Authorities believe that fire started in the bedroom on what the owner describes as an “electric bed.”

Officials are still waiting to list an estimated loss.