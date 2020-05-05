Salina, KS

Now: 60 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 74 ° | Lo: 45 °

Cabin Destroyed by Fire

Jeremy BohnMay 5, 2020

A northeast Saline County home is destroyed by fire.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that Rural Fire Districts No. 5 and No. 7 were called to a house fire at 3488 N. Crystal Springs Rd. at 10:58 p.m. on Friday, May 1.

The residence is a single story home with what is described as a cabin attached to the side of it.

The owner, Nancy Steele, 65, was at home when the blaze ignited. She heard a popping noise before notifying the other occupant of the home. The two exited the home once the fire was discovered and neither was injured.

Authorities believe that fire started in the bedroom on what the owner describes as an “electric bed.”

Officials are still waiting to list an estimated loss.

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS


Latest Stories

Top News

Cabin Destroyed by Fire

A northeast Saline County home is destroyed by fire. Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSA...

May 5, 2020 Comments

KU Announces Additional Tiers, Lowe...

Sports News

May 5, 2020

Tyson Limits Production, May Cause ...

Kansas News

May 5, 2020

Three Most Wanted Arrests

Kansas News

May 5, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Tyson Limits Production, ...
May 5, 2020Comments
Three Most Wanted Arrests
May 5, 2020Comments
Saline County Still Stead...
May 4, 2020Comments
3rd Inmate Death Due To C...
May 4, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH