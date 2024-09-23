BYU, UTAH AND WVU GARNER BIG 12 HONORS IN WEEK FOUR

IRVING, Texas – Utah running back Micah Bernard (offensive) and quarterback Isaac Wilson (newcomer), West Virginia spur Tyrin Bradley Jr. (defensive) plus BYU returner Parker Kingston (special teams) were selected as Big 12 award winners for the fourth week of the season.

Bernard’s performance in Utah’s win at then-No. 14 Oklahoma State featured career highs of 25 rushes and 182 yards. His 182 rushing yards were the second most by a Big 12 player this season and the most by a Ute since 2019. Bernard eclipsed the 100-yard mark for a third consecutive game with a conference-best average of 7.3 yards per carry for the week.

Wilson was key to his team’s win in Stillwater in just his second career start. He became Utah’s first true freshman starting quarterback in recorded program history to beat an AP-ranked team, throwing for 207 yards and a touchdown that included six completions of 15 yards or more. Wilson also had a pivotal 48-yard run in the third quarter before completing a 45-yard touchdown pass to Brant Kuithe with six minutes remaining.

Bradley Jr. filled the stat sheet from his spur position in West Virginia’s win over Kansas. He ended his day with seven tackles and an interception while sealing the victory by recording a nine-yard sack with a forced and recovered fumble with eight seconds remaining in the game. His seven tackles were a season high, and the interception was the second of his career.

With a 90-yard punt return for a touchdown, Kingston helped BYU defeat then-No. 13 Kansas State 38-9 on Saturday. It was the first BYU punt return for a score since 2013 and tied for the third longest in school history. The win marked the Cougars’ largest margin of victory ever over an AP Top 15 team. Kingston’s key return was also featured on ESPN’s SportsCenter as a Play of the Year candidate.