Salina Police are reminding consumers to be wary of sales made online.

Police Detective Sergeant David Villanueva tells KSAL News that a Salina man who purchased concert tickets for a recent George Strait show in Wichita on Salina, Buy, Sell Trade found out at the door he had been duped.

The concert venue told him the ticket codes had already been used and his tickets were counterfeits.

Loss is listed at $230.

The man told police he bought another pair at the door and got in for the concert.