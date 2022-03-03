“Butterfly Tree” is the People’s Choice

A tree full of butterflies is the people’s choice. The Sculpture Tour Salina organization has announced the 2021 People’s Choice in the Salina Sculpture Tour program as Butterfly Tree” by Reven Marie Swanson.

The Natural World has many observers and admirers from Bird Watchers, Farmers and Recreationalist. As a sculptor, Ms. Swanson seeks to put her observations of garden and back country adventures into a modern interpretation of steel and glass. It is her hope that her fellow observers interpret and covet the forms. It’s an act of stewardship to foster a greater appreciation to protect this beautiful resource. Her work resides in numerous public and private collections, both nationally and internationally. Highlighted commissions are throughout the Rocky Mountain region including the National Endowment for the Arts, Trust for Public Lands and the Museum of Outdoor Arts. She installs many temporary outdoor installations leased by city municipalities. She works closely with city officials and installation crews to successfully and smoothly install more than a dozen works each year. For Ms. Swanson installing public art is like “leaving

pieces of sunshine wherever she goes.”

“At the heart of SculptureTour Salina lies the People’s Choice Award”, stated Mike Hoppock, Chair of the STS Committee. “The public has an opportunity to vote for their favorite and have their voice counted when a piece is chosen to stay in Salina.”

Based on the voting each year, the City purchases the top vote getter (up to $15,000), and it is placed somewhere on public domain for everyone to enjoy.

There is also a Merit Award of $1,000 for the artist whose piece receives the second highest number of votes. The Kids Choice Merit Award of $500 goes to the creator of the piece receiving the most votes from kids ages12 & Under.

People’s Choice Winner – “Butterfly Tree” by Reven Marie Swanson

Merit Award – 2nd Highest Votes – $1,000 – “Transformation” by Jodie Bliss

Kids Choice Merit Award – $500 – “Butterfly Tree” by Reven Marie Swanson

Previous People’s Choice Award winners include:

2011 – “Watch Dog” by Louise Peterson; On display in Oakdale Park Sculpture Garden

2012 – “Sweet Kisses” by Marianne Caroselli; On display in Oakdale Park Sculpture Garden

2013 – “Farmer” by Lawrence Starck; soon to be on display at Salina Senior Center

2014 – “Next Up” by James Haire; On display at KWU Tennis Courts

2015 – “Daughters of Peace” by Benjamin Victor; On display at the City/County Building, 2nd Floor

2016 – “Slim” by Dale Lewis, On display at Tony’s Pizza Event Center

2017 – “Picasso’s Violin” by Jodie Bliss; On display at The Salina Innovation Foundation

2018 – “Patches” by Dale Lewis; On display at The Smoky Hill Museum

2019 – “Wheat Harvest” by James Mages; On display at City/County Building

2020 – “For the Love of Steel” by Sunny Corbett; On display on N. Santa Fe in front of The Voo

“SculptureTour Salina is a tremendous asset to the community and Salina’s revitalized downtown,” said Brad Anderson, Executive Director of Salina Arts & Humanities. “The City of Salina values the opportunity to grow the public art collection and engage citizens in the selection process. The city landscape continues to change in exciting ways.”

Sculpture Tour Salina is an exciting exhibit of outdoor sculptures displayed in downtown Salina, Kansas. The sculptures are on loan from the artists for one year, May through April. All sculptures are promoted for sale to the public. Artists are eligible to win awards for Best of Show, People’s Choice Purchase Award, and other voting by attendees.

The Sculpture Tour Salina committee is comprised of volunteers from all walks of life that work on this program all year long. The Tour adds artistic pizzazz to historic downtown Salina and helps to grow the economy by making Salina a more attractive tourist destination. As an arts-friendly community, the committee is working to make Salina a better place to live, work and play.

“SculptureTour Salina is entering its 12th year and we are pleased with the artwork that has been chosen to be here on loan for the 2022 exhibit,” stated Mike Hoppock, Committee Chair and City Commissioner. “We invite everyone to come out and help us celebrate UNwrapping those sculptures on Saturday, May 7 at 11am. Jurors’ prizes will be awarded at 1:00pm – all in the 67401 Plaza.”