Butler County EMS is considering changes to its ambulance response policy.

County officials say ambulance calls increased by more than 14-hundred per year between 2014 and 2018.

EMS took more than 66-hundred calls last year, but more than 25-percent of them were non-emergencies.

EMS Director Frank Williams wants to partner with an outside agency to manage non-emergency calls and determine if an ambulance is needed on a case-by-case basis.